Kanye West on ‘thin ice’ with wife Bianca Censori after she gives him an ‘ultimatum’

Kanye West is reportedly on thin ice with his wife Bianca Censori, after she allegedly gave him an ultimatum.

The couple spent time apart in October this year, after her friends organised an emergency intervention.

Upon returning from Australia with her friends’ expertise, insiders have claimed Bianca set out a new list of demands for Kanye.

A source told the Daily Mail the ultimatum came after the rapper “exploded” at the model, over fears he was losing control over her image and demeanor.

It’s understood this argument took place on November 25, the night before Kanye performed his controversial new track, Vultures, alongside Lil Durk and Ty Dolla $ign in Dubai.

“Their argument exploded on the night she went out with him when she was dressed normal and was drinking and flirting,” the insider said.

“Kanye didn’t like this because he knew he was no longer in control. She allegedly told him she was done being his silent mute and that she is not his muse like Kim [Kardashian, ex-wife] was and he cannot treat her as such.”

“Kanye was forced to loosen the leash or face losing her. This was a huge turning point in their relationship and ever since then she has shown glimpses of her true self.”

Bianca’s decision to stand up to Kanye has made a visible difference on the couple, as new paparazzi shots show the model smiling and modestly dressed.

The insider added: “This made her friends so happy to see her smiling and laughing and interacting in Miami. Kanye will never get anyone better than her and he knows this.”

In pictures released by the MailOnline this week, the couple were papped at the launch of his new album Vultures.

They were joined by three of the rapper’s children – North, 10, Saint, 8, and Chicago, 5 – whom he shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In the photos, Bianca, 28, was seen holding Kanye’s youngest daughter Chicago as they arrived at the bash.