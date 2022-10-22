Kanye West ‘hires’ Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez

Kanye West has reportedly hired Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez.

The 38-year-old was one of a team of attorneys who helped the Pirates of the Caribbean actor win his infamous defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard earlier this year.

According to TMZ, Camille and her firm Brown Rudnick will oversee all of the rapper’s business matters.

The news comes after Balenciaga announced they had cut ties with Kanye amid ongoing controversy, just weeks after he opened their Paris Fashion Week show.

Parent company Kering said the French fashion house would no longer be working on projects with the rapper.

“Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist,” they told Women’s Wear Daily.

In the past couple of weeks, the rapper has faced major backlash over an anti-semitic tweet and for taking aim at Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson earlier this month.

The 45-year-old is also being sued for $250 million by George Floyd’s daughter, for comments he made over the circumstances of his death.

Kanye also regularly takes aim at his in-laws, the Kardashian clan, during his sporadic social media tirades.

It is thought that Camille and her team at Brown Rudnick will help combat the negative press that the dad-of-four has been receiving.