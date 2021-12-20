Kanye West called ‘modern-day Santa Claus’ after buying thousands of toys for children in Chicago

Kanye West has won praise for donating over 4,000 toys to the Chicago Toy Drive 2021.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye earlier this year, bought thousands of toys for a toy drive being held in Englewood on Sunday.

Chicago politician Stephanie Coleman told ABC7 news: “I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond.”

“He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighbourhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus,” she added.

Stephanie also told WGN-TV that Kanye is a “hometown hero” who is always willing to help out with whatever the community needs.

She said: “We want to thank him for understanding that children in Englewood, and on the South Side and in Chicago in general, some will be without this holiday.”

“Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so today, we are here being a blessing.”