Justin Bieber postpones the rest of his US tour dates amid ongoing health issues

Justin Bieber has been forced to postpone the rest of his US tour dates amid his ongoing recovery from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

A post from the Justice world tour’s official Instagram account announced the news on Thursday.

The post read: “In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justice World Tour (@justicetour)

However, the account said the singer was “upbeat about his recovery” as he “continues to receive the best medical care possible.”

On June 10, Justin posted a shocking video in which he revealed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome – caused by a virus that affects the nerve in his ear leading to facial paralysis.

News of the US tour postponement comes after his wife Hailey Bieber appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, insisting that the Canadian was “okay.”

Justin Bieber via Instagram: “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers” pic.twitter.com/itS0nrsq94 — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 10, 2022

“Obviously, it’s been a weird turn of events the last couple of months and even the last few days,” the model said.

However, she insisted: “He’s okay and he’s going to be totally okay.”

Justin previously said that he had been doing facial exercises to regain movement, but it would still take time to recover.

The 27-year-old is scheduled to play at Dublin’s 3Arena on February 28th 2023 and March 2nd 2023.