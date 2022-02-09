Julia Fox says she understands if Kanye West still has ‘feelings’ for Kim Kardashian

Julia Fox has revealed she understands if Kanye West has “residual feelings” for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

The Uncut Gems actress struck up a romance with the rapper last month, after they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Just weeks before they started dating, Kanye publicly begged Kim to take him back at a concert in Los Angeles.

While it’s clear Kanye didn’t want his marriage to end, Julia has insisted she’s not worried about his feelings for Kim.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 32-year-old said: “I’m sure there’s still some residual feelings, and that’s normal, it’s human.”

“I also know that he’s with me now. And that’s all that matters.”

During her candid chat with host Alex Cooper, Julia opened about her romance with the rapper, which she described as “organic” and “natural”.

The actress revealed they haven’t formally discussed their relationship status, but admitted: “I call him my boyfriend and he calls me his girlfriend.”

The 32-year-old also discussed being compared to Kanye’s ex, which she described as “unfortunate”.

Julia said: “We’ve worn some of the similar looks, which I knew at the time of wearing them, I knew that Kim had worn it previously.”

“But I thought it was cool that she had worn it. It is unfortunate because women are always being pitted against each other, and obviously there’s 10 years of history that they have prior…”

“I don’t want to ever like step out of line and speak on something that I have no place speaking on.”

Julia also noted: “If anything, I think the conversation should be, wow, it’s amazing to see how heavily influenced Kim was by Kanye.”

The pair have been flaunting their romance on social media since they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Last month, the Uncut Gems star opened up about her romance with Kanye in an article for Interview magazine, writing: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.”

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Julia continued: “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Kanye’s whirlwind romance with Julia comes amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Kim, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple, who were known as ‘Kimye’, tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile Julia, who welcomed her first child last year, recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev – who she married in 2018.