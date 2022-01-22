Julia Fox hits back at claims she’s dating Kanye West for ‘fame and money’

Julia Fox has hit back at claims she’s dating Kanye West for “fame” and “money”.

The Uncut Gems actress struck up a romance with the rapper earlier this month, after they met on New Year’s Eve in Miami.

Speaking on her Forbidden Fruits podcast, the 31-year-old said: “It’s funny cause I’m getting all of this attention, but I really couldn’t care.”

“People are like ‘Oh, you’re only in it for the fame, you’re in it for the clout, you’re in it for the money.’ Honey, I’ve dated billionaires my entire adult life, let’s keep it real,” Julia confessed.

“Watch my movie, read my book. That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn’t care less.”

The news comes after Julia gushed over her new romance with Kanye in a first-person piece for Interview magazine.

The actress described her “instant connection” with the 44-year-old, and also shared some intimate photos from their second date.

In the article, which was titled ‘Date Night’, the 31-year-old wrote: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.”

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

Julia continued: “At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Kanye’s romance with Julia comes amid his ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

The reality star, who is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Meanwhile Julia, who welcomed her first child last year, recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev – who she married in 2018.