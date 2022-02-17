Jonah Hill sets the record straight on rumours he’s proposed to his girlfriend

Jonah Hill has set the record straight on rumours he’s proposed to his girlfriend Sarah Brady.

The actor was first linked to the surfer last August, and the couple went Instagram official the following month.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 38-year-old shut down speculation he was engaged to Sarah, writing: “The rumors are not true. I’m engaged. But not to my girlfriend, I am engaged to your mom.”

“I know this is shocking but please respect our privacy at this time,” he joked.

Jonah also told the media to stop writing “fake” stories about his relationship with Sarah because “it’s corny.”

It comes after Jonah shared a sweet tribute to his girlfriend on Valentine’s Day.

Alongside a loved-up selfie with Sarah, Jonah wrote: “Valentine Goddess.”

“Thank you for endless new adventures and for teaching me new lessons every day. Thanks for the chance to grow and evolve and be better every day. ❤️”

Sarah wrote on her own feed: “My Valentine 💘 thank you for loving every part of me @jonahhill”

Jonah’s romance with Sarah came almost a year after he split from his ex-fiancée Gianna Santos, after two years together.

The couple were first linked in August 2018, and their engagement was confirmed just over one year later in October 2019.

At the time, PEOPLE magazine noted their break up was “amicable”.