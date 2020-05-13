Johnny Depp’s ex Vanessa Paradis insists he was ‘never violent’ towards her in libel case

The ex-couple have two children together

Johnny Depp’s ex Vanessa Paradis insists he was ‘never violent’ towards her...

Johnny Depp’s ex Vanessa Paradis has insisted he was “never violent” towards her in his libel case against The Sun.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star is suing the newspaper’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, over an article written in April 2018 – which referred to the 56-year-old as a “wife-beater”.

The article was in relation to his ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations against him, which he strenuously denies.

Johnny’s legal team are reportedly seeking to admit evidence from Johnny’s ex Vanessa, as part of his case against the publisher – which is set to be tried at the High Court in London this July.

In a witness statement, the French singer expressed her support for the father of her two children.

“I have known Johnny for more than 25 years,” she stated. “We’ve been partners for 14 years and we raised our two children together.”

“Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father.”

“He was never violent or abusive to me,” she added.

At a hearing conducted remotely over Skype, the actor’s lawyers also revealed that they wished to illustrate evidence from actress Winona Ryder, who was in a relationship with Johnny in the 1990s.

“I cannot wrap my head around (Ms Heard’s) accusations,” Winona said in her statement.

“He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me.”

The trial is set to take place at the Royal Courts of Justice over a three week period from July 7, with strict social distancing measures in place.

The actor has also brought separate libel proceedings against Amber in the US, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While Johnny’s name was excluded from the piece, his legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her”.

The case has been ongoing since early last year.

