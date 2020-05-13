Katy Perry opens up about battling ‘waves of depression’ amid the coronavirus pandemic

The expectant mother received messages of support from fans

Katy Perry opens up about battling ‘waves of depression’ amid the coronavirus...

Katy Perry has revealed she’s been battling “waves of depression” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 35-year-old is currently expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Taking to Twitter, Katy told fans: “Sometimes I don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm.”

sometimes i don’t know what’s worse trying to avoid the virus or the waves of depression that come with this new norm — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 12, 2020

Fans of the hitmaker quickly responded to her confession, and urged her to stay strong.

“We love you so much. We’re together in this,” a fan account tweeted to her.

“your music is the only thing getting me through it,” another supporter wrote.

Katy later reassured her followers by showcasing her growing bump on Instagram, wearing a pastel yellow summer dress.

Promoting her new single Daisies, which will be released on Friday, Katy captioned the post: “When did we all stop believing in MAGIC? #DAISIES.”

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: