John Mulaney and Olivia Munn ‘secretly welcomed their first child together last month’

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn reportedly welcomed their first child together last month.

The 39-year-old comedian and the 41-year-old actress were first linked in May, after John split from his wife of six years Anna Marie Tendler.

Months later, the SNL star confirmed he was expecting a baby with Olivia.

According to TMZ, Olivia gave birth on November 24 in Los Angeles.

The couple have not yet confirmed the news.

John announced Olivia’s pregnancy on Late Night with Seth Meyers back in September, telling the host: “I got into this relationship that’s been really beautiful with someone incredible… and we’re having a baby together.”

“I’m gonna be a dad! We’re both really, really happy.”