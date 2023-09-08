Jimmy Fallon ‘apologises to Tonight Show staff’ following toxic work place allegations

Jimmy Fallon has reportedly apologised to staff at NBC’s Tonight Show, following allegations of a toxic work environment behind the scenes.

On Thursday, Rolling Stone published allegations from two current and 14 former employees, including production crew and writers.

The unnamed employees alleged they were bullied and belittled by senior staff, and claimed the TV host had a history of lashing out at staff when under pressure.

All of the current and former staff who spoke to the magazine also requested anonymity “out of fear of retaliation”.

After the allegations came to light, Jimmy reportedly apologised to employees during a brief Zoom meeting.

Staff in the meeting told Rolling Stone that Jimmy said: “It’s embarrassing and I feel so bad. Sorry if I embarrassed you and your family and friends. I feel so bad I can’t even tell you.

“I want this show to be fun, it should be inclusive for everybody, it should be funny, it should be the best show, the best people.”

In response to Rolling Stone’s original story, a spokesperson for NBC said: “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate.

“As is always the case, we encourage employees who feel they have experienced or observed behaviour inconsistent with our policies to report their concerns so that we may address them accordingly.”

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is currently on hiatus due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes in Hollywood.

The comedian has been hosting the show since 2014.