Jennifer Lopez shares sweet new snaps with her husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has shared sweet new snaps with her husband Ben Affleck.

The couple, famously dubbed “Bennifer”, rekindled their romance in 2021 – 17 years after they called off their engagement.

J-Lo and Ben tied the knot back in July.

Taking to Instagram on January 1, J-Lo shared a highlights reel of her 2022.

She captioned the post: “2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ was one of the best years yet!!! I cannot wait for all that’s to come next year… 🎆.”

The sweet photos included some never-before-seen snaps from the couple’s wedding day.

In September, J-Lo revealed part of Ben’s sweet wedding speech.

In the September 1 instalment of her On The JLo newsletter, the singer revealed her actor beau told her: “This is heaven. Right here. We’re in it now,” at their secondary wedding.

Explaining that the sweet sentiment was a line from one of Ben’s films, she said: “That is one of my favourite lines that Ben wrote from a movie he directed called Live By Night. And I thought… how perfect.”

Jennifer revealed that she incorporated a song close to both of their hearts into their second ceremony.

“Ben and I talked about Marc Cohn’s True Companion as the perfect wedding love song in this very house more than twenty years ago,” Jennifer wrote. “Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding.”

Marc surprised Jennifer by playing The Things We’ve Handed Down, which she gushed was a fitting song considering her 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, and Ben’s children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10, walked before her down the aisle.

“A song about the wonderful mystery of children,” she recalled in the newsletter. “Something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.”

After Violet had finished making her way down the aisle, Marc proceeded to fulfil Jennifer’s request for True Companion.

“Ben told me that the chords of the song [True Companion] and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together.”

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021 – 17 years after they called off their original engagement in 2004.

The couple got engaged for a second time earlier this year.

J-Lo has been married three times in the past.

Jennifer was married to her first husband, actor Ojani Noa, from 1997-1998, before she moved on with choreographer Cris Judd, who she was married to from 2001-2003.

The Bronx native went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Emme.

Jennifer and Marc divorced in 2014, but are still on good terms.

Prior to rekindling her romance with Ben, J-Lo was engaged to Alex Rodriguez, however the pair split in April 2021 after four years together.

Meanwhile, Ben was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner.

The Hollywood stars tied-the-knot in 2005, and separated in 2015.

The former couple share three kids together – Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.