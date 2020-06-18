The actress has made her social media debut for a worthy cause

Jennifer Lawrence has finally joined social media – despite previously saying that she would never have a public page.

The Hunger Games actress joined the social media platform on Tuesday under the username @JLawrence_RepUs.

The star joined the platform to share Unbreaking America: Justice for Sale, a short film about the American justice system.

The eight minute long film discusses how politicians and lobbyists are keeping the American justice system “broken”, and what we can do to fix it.

Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life. In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale https://t.co/nBgujzH2BH pic.twitter.com/Jhw4Jtav5L — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) June 16, 2020

Jennifer is listed as a board member of the Represent Us team and is currently working on a project called Unbreaking America: Solving the Corruption Crisis.

The Represent Us website offers resources and information on how to get involved.

The Silver Lining Playbook star also tweeted the #SayHerName movement and posted text about the murder of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.

Breonna was fatally shot eight times by officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department in March this year after a no-knock search warrant.

A law in her name was passed on June 10th to ban no-knock search warrants and requires officers to wear body cameras five minutes before and after search warrants have been carried out.

Jennifer Lawrence called out for arrests to be made in this case as the family filed for a wrongly death conviction.

The actress has already gained almost 10,000 followers on Twitter.

Previously, she claimed she would never get the social media platform, telling BBC Radio1: “I cannot really keep up with emails so the idea of Twitter is so unthinkable to me … If you ever see a Facebook, Instagram or Twitter that says it’s me, it most certainly is not.”

