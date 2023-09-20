Jason Bateman recalls embarrassing ‘meltdown’ in front of Matthew McConaughey

Jason Bateman once had an embarrassing “meltdown” in front of Matthew McConaughey.

The actor recalled the awkward moment on the latest episode of his podcast SmartLess, which he co-hosts with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes.

On Monday, the trio finally interviewed Matthew on their podcast following a failed attempt about two years ago.

During the episode, the podcast hosts revealed their first interview with the actor had to be scrapped after Jason experienced technical issues.

Will then proceeded to play an audio recording of Jason’s frustrated reaction to his technical difficulties, prompting Bateman to say: “Oh no, please don’t have playback…”

In the clip, Jason can be heard saying: “I don’t see it here in the sound thing so let’s just cancel. Let’s reschedule this thing. I’m in a total f***ing tailspin.”

Another person can also be heard explaining that Jason was having technical issues.

Jason, who didn’t know Matthew was their mystery guest at the time, proceeded to have a “full meltdown,” saying in retrospect, “It’s not one of my prouder moments.”

After hearing Jason’s full blown meltdown, Matthew burst out laughing – prompting Jason to say: “Who the f**k is that? Great, that’s helpful!”

Recalling his frustration, Jason said on Monday’s podcast: “The worst part is me hearing somebody laughing, thinking it’s Will or Sean, and going, ‘Who did that? That’s not helpful.’ And then I slammed my laptop shut, took my ball, and went home like a bitch.”

“I was so angry,” the actor confessed.

“I think maybe you had told me it was a big guest, so don’t f**k around kind of thing. I just knew I was blowing it.”

Speaking directly to Matthew, Jason added: “Listen, Matthew, the fact that you’ve come back after that absolute wipeout, I can’t thank you enough.”