Jaden Smith responds to rumours he’s dating Sofia Richie

They were recently spotted holding hands on the beach

Jaden Smith has shut down rumours he’s dating Sofia Richie.

The longtime friends sparked romance rumours last week, when they were papped holding hands and hugging on the beach in Malibu.

Jaden was later questioned about the speculation during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on iHeartRadio.

The 22-year-old responded: “You know, I actually don’t look at the internet, so I didn’t see that. Me and Sofia have been friends for like 10 years.”

Sofia Richie spotted out on the beach cozying up to Jaden Smith after her breakup with Scott Disick pic.twitter.com/b3pqgEYKpT — KB Pop Culture (@KBPopCulture) September 7, 2020

“We’ve been going to the beach pretty consistently for 10 years too,” he joked. “Yeah, we’re just homies and we love each other and it was fun.”

The news comes after Sofia recently ended her on-off romance with Scott Disick.

The model started dating the 37-year-old back in 2017, two years after he split from Kourtney Kardashian.

The reality star famously dated Kourtney for 10 years, and the former couple share three children together – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.