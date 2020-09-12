Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s being trolled online over her designer giveaway

The Love Island star is giving her fans the chance to win the ultimate prize

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s being trolled online over her massive designer giveaway.

Earlier this week, the 21-year-old launched a “crazy” competition on her Instagram page, to celebrate hitting one million subscribers on YouTube.

The giveaway prize includes multiple Louis Vuitton bags, numerous products from Apple, a years supply of her own tanning brand, and a full hair transformation from BeautyWorks.

The Love Island star said she purchased all the items herself, and told fans it was her way of “giving back”.

In just two days, the post has been liked and shared over a million times on Instagram.

However, some people have taken to Twitter to complain about the competition taking over their Instagram feeds.

Responding to the backlash on her Instagram Story, Molly-Mae said: “I’ve been kind of trying to not look at Twitter too much, just because even though it’s meant to be a lovely thing and something we can all enjoy together… people still have their mad opinions on it always.”

“And I’m one of those people that do tend to read things and I do tend to let it get to me, but I just made this giveaway for something for us all to enjoy together,” she continued.

“A way that we can celebrate having a million subscribers together and also a way for me to give back was the main thing. I wouldn’t have any of this stuff without you guys, I wouldn’t be able to do any of the things I do.”

“Like even be where I am now in Milan that wouldn’t be happening without you guys so it’s just a way I can give back and say thank you really.”

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.