Molly-Mae Hague reveals she’s being trolled online over her designer giveaway

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed she’s being trolled online over her massive designer giveaway.
Earlier this week, the 21-year-old launched a “crazy” competition on her Instagram page, to celebrate hitting one million subscribers on YouTube.
The giveaway prize includes multiple Louis Vuitton bags, numerous products from Apple, a years supply of her own tanning brand, and a full hair transformation from BeautyWorks.
The Love Island star said she purchased all the items herself, and told fans it was her way of “giving back”.
GIVEAWAY!!! 1MILLION YOUTUBE SUBSCRIBERS❤️ I can’t put into words what this means to me. Since the age of 16 I’ve had this dream and goal in my mind and today we did it…. my mind is blown. Without you guys this dream would never have become a reality, so it’s only right that I give back. THIS IS MY CRAZY GIVEAWAY!!!! The thought of one of you receiving all of these things makes me so happy, I can’t wait to see who wins! To ENTER my giveaway and be in with the chance of winning £8000 worth of gifts (NO SPONSORS ALL FROM ME!) then follow the steps below: ✨like this post & tag a friend ✨subscribe to my YouTube ✨make sure you’re following @mollymaehague and @filterbymollymae ✨share this post to your story for a bonus entry You must complete all the above points for your chance to win. The more you tag the more chance you have of winning! You will win ALL of this Louis Vuitton luggage, LOTS of Apple goodies, a years supply of @filterbymollymae & a full BeautyWorks hair transformation. IT’S THAT SIMPLE *ends 20.09.20 at midnight* *This giveaway is not a paid partnership or in any way an affiliation of any brands that are included. Everything included has been purchased by me for this giveaway for you all to enjoy. The winner will be picked at random.
In just two days, the post has been liked and shared over a million times on Instagram.
However, some people have taken to Twitter to complain about the competition taking over their Instagram feeds.
Responding to the backlash on her Instagram Story, Molly-Mae said: “I’ve been kind of trying to not look at Twitter too much, just because even though it’s meant to be a lovely thing and something we can all enjoy together… people still have their mad opinions on it always.”
“And I’m one of those people that do tend to read things and I do tend to let it get to me, but I just made this giveaway for something for us all to enjoy together,” she continued.
“A way that we can celebrate having a million subscribers together and also a way for me to give back was the main thing. I wouldn’t have any of this stuff without you guys, I wouldn’t be able to do any of the things I do.”
“Like even be where I am now in Milan that wouldn’t be happening without you guys so it’s just a way I can give back and say thank you really.”
