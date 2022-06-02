Jada Pinkett Smith speaks out about her husband Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about the moment her husband Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Chris was presenting the Best Documentary Oscar at the show back in March when he made a joke about the Men In Black star’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, apparently alluding to her bald head by calling her “G.I. Jane”.

After Chris made the joke, Will stormed onto the stage, slapped Chris across the face and warned him: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth!”

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in the face at the #Oscars last night after he made a “GI Jane” joke about his wife Jada. The comedian was referring to the actress’s bald hair, despite Jada previously revealing this was due to alopecia 😬 pic.twitter.com/H6HO1xMNGF — Goss.ie (@goss_ie) March 28, 2022

Jada suffers with a hair loss condition called alopecia, and she opened up about her struggle on the latest episode of her Red Table Talk show.

The 50-year-old said: “This is a really important Red Table Talk on alopecia. Considering what I’ve been through with my own health and what happened at the Oscars, thousands have reached out to me with their stories.”

“I’m using this moment to give our alopecia family an opportunity to talk about what it’s like to have this condition and to inform people what alopecia actually is.”

The actress continued: “Now about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.”

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we actually all need one another more than ever.”

“Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.”

Will was wildly criticised for his actions at the 94th Academy Awards back in March, and he later apologised for his actions in a statement shared to Instagram.

He wrote at the time: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

The actor continued: “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

“I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.”

“I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us. I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.”