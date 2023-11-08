Irina Shayk opens up about her relationship with ex Bradley Cooper – amid rumours he’s dating Gigi Hadid

Irina Shayk has gushed over her ex Bradley Cooper in a new interview, amid rumours he’s dating Gigi Hadid.

The former couple separated four years ago, but continue to co-parent their six-year-old daughter Lea.

Speaking to ELLE magazine, the Russian model said: “He’s the best father Lea and I could dream of. It always works, but it always works because we make it work.”

Irina told the publication that despite the pair’s busy schedules, they always “put family first.”

“We both take Lea everywhere with us,” she explained. “She’s super easy. Two days ago, I had to go to the gym, so I just got her a drawing book and said, ‘Mama’s working out.'”

“She was drawing for an hour. Then we went to the Michael Kors fitting. She met all the girls.”

Irina’s relationship with her ex-fiancée has always been amicable, with the pair regularly going on family holidays together since their split in 2019.

The pair even brought their six-year-old trick-or-treating in New York City last week, and sported matching costumes.

During the same interview, Irina reinforced their eagerness to keep their daughter grounded by saying: “Looking at my daughter now, she’s growing up in a completely different environment.”

“She lives in the West Village. She went to all these countries in two months.”

“But we want her to know the value of stuff. We want to show our daughter, ‘You have to work hard to get something.'”

Irina’s comments come amid reports she’s not happy about Bradley’s rumoured romance with Gigi Hadid.

The model, 28, and actor, 48, sparked romance rumours when they were papped enjoying a dinner date together in New York City last month.

The pair were later spotted on another dinner outing, before being photographed riding in the same car.

A source has since told Page Six that Bradley’s romance with Gigi took Irina “by surprise”.

An insider said: “Irina is not happy with Bradley for dating another supermodel, but one who is younger. It took her by surprise.”

According to a separate report, Irina was the one who introduced Gigi to Bradley.

A source previously told The Messenger: “Gigi was introduced to Bradley through Irina and their mutual friends in the industry.”

“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings.”

The insider claimed the pair have been “bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out”.

“He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited.”

“They have been casually seeing each other but it is extremely new.”

This is not the first time Gigi has been linked to a Hollywood actor as last September, it was reported she was dating Leonardo DiCaprio.

The pair were first linked after they were spotted hanging out on a number of occasions, but its understood their romance was just casual.

Gigi, who shares a two-year-old daughter named Khai with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, was most recently linked to music producer Cole Bennett.