Inside the star-studded wedding of billionaire F1 heiress Chloe Stroll and Aussie snowboarder Scotty James

F1 heiress Chloe Stroll married Australian snowboarder Scotty James in a star-studded wedding in Italy over the weekend.

The 27-year-old, who stunned in a Dior wedding dress, is the daughter of Canadian billionaire Lawrence Stroll, the owner of Aston Martin’s F1 team.

Chloe was introduced to Scotty, a two-time Olympic medallist, by her brother Lance Stroll, who also drives for Aston Martin in Formula One.

The couple tied the knot in northern Italy on Saturday, and have shared stunning photos from the occasion on social media.

A host of famous faces were in attendance at “the wedding of the year”, including F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, who happens to be close friends with Scotty.

The 33-year-old acted as one of his groomsmen, and attended the bash with his girlfriend Heidi Berger, the daughter of former F1 driver Gerhard Berger.

The star-studded guest list also included Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, who was joined by his wife Susie.

After the ceremony, the lavish wedding celebrations continued in Venice.

The location of the couple’s wedding was tactical, as the current F1 season continues in Imola, Italy this weekend.

Chloe and Scotty first met in 2019, and got engaged in Switzerland at the end of 2021.

Recalling how her brother set them up, the 27-year-old previously told the Herald Sun: “Lance actually called me and said, ‘I think I just found the guy you’re going to marry.'”

“It was kind of strange. I had a conference in Park City (Utah), which was where his next competition was the same weekend and a lot of random things happened.”

“Scotty was very cute. We dated for about four months, or as he likes to say, we got to know each other, before he officially asked me to be his girlfriend.”