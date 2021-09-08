Inside Lily Collins’ stunning wedding to Charlie McDowell

The couple tied the knot in Colorado over the weekend

Lily Collins and her director beau Charlie McDowell are officially husband and wife.

The couple privately tied the knot in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado on September 4.

The Emily In Paris star stunned in a white lace gown and cape, designed by Ralph Lauren.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

The actress confirmed their union on Instagram by sharing photos from their wedding day – which were taken by Cedar & Pines Photography.

Lily captioned the first post: “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife.”

“On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell. Never been happier…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

In another post, the 32-year-old continued: “What started as a fairytale, is now my forever reality.”

“I’ll never be able to properly describe how otherworldly this past weekend was, but magical is a pretty good place to start…”

Charlie also shared snaps from their wedding day on Instagram, alongside the caption: “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

The couple announced their engagement last September, after one year of dating.

The pair met on the set of Gilded Rage in 2019, which Charlie directed.