Inside Kanye West and Julia Fox’s star-studded date with Madonna and Floyd Mayweather

Things are heating up for Kanye West and Julia Fox.

The rapper and his actress beau, who met on New Year’s Eve, enjoyed a romantic dinner at celebrity hotspot Delilah in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.

Their pal Evan Ross shared photos and videos from the date night, including snaps of the couple with singer Madonna and boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

In one video, Kanye and Julia were seen snuggling into each other on a couch inside the restaurant, with their A-lister pals sitting next to them.

It comes less than a week after the Yeezy creator and the Uncut Gems star confirmed their romance.

Julia opened up about their whirlwind romance in a piece for Interview magazine, revealing she and Kanye had an “instant connection”.

The 31-year-old wrote: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.”

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed,” she continued.

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”

Kanye’s romance with Julia comes amid his divorce from his wife of seven years Kim Kardashian.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Kim has been dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson since late last year.

According to reports, the SKIMS founder is “unbothered” by her ex-husband’s new romance.