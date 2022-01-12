Kim Kardashian ‘unbothered’ by Kanye West’s new relationship with Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is reportedly “unbothered” by Kanye West’s new relationship with actress Julia Fox.

According to Page Six, the SKIMS founder has “fully moved on” from her ex-husband, who she filed for divorce from in February last year.

A source told the outlet: “Kim loves to see Kanye happy, and only wants positive things for him because it’s what’s best for their kids.”

Kanye has been spotted on a number of dates with Julia in recent weeks, and has styled the Uncut Gems star in some of Kim’s favourite designers.

The insider added: “[Kim’s] not even bothered by the comparisons [to Julia]. She knows that Kanye is a designer and is a visually creative person, so this has always been his love language and how he shows affection for someone he likes.”

The source claimed the KUWTK star is “feeling completely free” now that she’s dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who “brings out the best in her”.

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye on February 19, 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The mother-of-four started dating her new beau Pete late last year, and the pair recently jetted off on a romantic trip to Barbados together.

Kanye was first linked to Julia, who recently split from her husband Peter Artemiev, earlier this month,

Julia opened up about their whirlwind romance in a piece for Interview magazine, revealing they had an “instant connection”.

The 31-year-old wrote: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around.”

“He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night. We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play.”

“Ye’s flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed,” she continued.

“After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously.”

“At the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for me while people dined! The whole restaurant loved it and cheered us on while it was happening.”

“After dinner Ye had a surprise for me. I mean, I’m still in shock. Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment.”

“I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time. But I was so surprised. Like, who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!”

“Everything with us has been so organic. I don’t know where things are headed but if this is any indication of the future I’m loving the ride.”