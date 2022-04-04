Hollywood star John Travolta spotted in Wetherspoons

Hollywood star John Travolta has been spotted in Wetherspoons in the UK.

The 68-year-old is currently filming a movie at Raynham Hangar Studios in West Raynham, Norfolk.

Over the weekend, the Grease star popped into a Morrisons supermarket and a Wetherspoons pub in Norfolk, where he chatted to fans.

John Travolta in Dereham, Norfolk at the weekend then. Wetherspoons and Morrisons! nice pic.twitter.com/gvHr9mrCNa — Andrew (@_A_n_d_r_e_w_s) April 4, 2022

The actor enjoyed burgers and pizza at Wetherspoons in Derenham, before posing for pictures with staff and customers at Morrisons in Fakenham on Saturday afternoon.

Nicola Gee, an employee at Morrisons, told Eastern Daily Press: “I was going about my normal duties at Morrisons in Fakenham and I looked up and saw the one and only John Travolta in our store.”

“We questioned whether it was actually him at first as I just do not think that we ever imagined that we would see a film star in Fakenham.”

John Travolta spotted in a Norfolk Wetherspoons on the weekend is an absolute vibe. pic.twitter.com/DSJAUr14c5 — BoogieSearch (@BoogieSearch) April 4, 2022

Gary Middleton, a security guard at the store, added: “Once people realised who it was they all started to get excited. He was quite smart-looking, well built and very polite to all the staff here.”

Jamie Salter, 20, said that meeting John in Wetherspoons was a “surreal experience”. He recalled: “I went over and said ‘excuse me, sorry for disturbing your evening, I’ve just got a question: Is it John?’ I asked him what he was doing here because you wouldn’t expect to see John Travolta in Dereham.” Gary said he was told the star was filming a Christmas movie.