Hilary Swank announces she’s expecting twins

Hilary Swank has announced she’s expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider.

The PS I Love You star, 48, shared the exciting news on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

She said: “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom. And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The Oscar-winning actress continued: “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Shortly after her GMA appearance, Hilary spoke on Live with Kelly and Ryan about her pregnancy, saying: “I’m feeling great right now, even with the time — you know, I’m on Pacific time, so I’m a little cross-eyed with that. But I’m feeling good right now.”

The mum-to-be, who revealed twins run in both her family and her husband’s, added: “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

Hilary and Philip tied the knot in August 2018, almost two years after they were first spotted together in November 2016.