Here’s who is performing at the 2023 Oscars – including Rihanna

The 95th Academy Awards are taking place tonight.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the prestigious awards ceremony, otherwise known as the Oscars, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Rihanna will perform at this year’s awards show, singing her Oscar-nominated single ‘Lift Me Up’.

Actress Sofia Carson and Diane Warren will perform ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman; Indian vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava will perform ‘Naatu Naatu’, and David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux will perform ‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Lenny Kravitz will perform the ‘In Memoriam’ tribute on the night, honouring those in the film industry that have died over the past year.

Lady Gaga, whose song ‘Hold My Hand’ from the movie Top Gun: Maverick is up for Best Original Song, has not yet confirmed if she will be performing at the star-studded awards show.

