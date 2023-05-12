Here’s what Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said to each other during THAT tense red carpet moment

Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of her new film The Mother have gone viral.

The couple, who tied the knot last year, stepped out on the red carpet on Wednesday night.

After smiling and posing for photos together, J-Lo and Ben appear to snap at each other during a tense moment.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez argue on the red carpet pic.twitter.com/ZSmSYRKC4D — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) May 11, 2023

However, a reader commissioned by The Daily Mail has since revealed the couple were debating their red carpet poses.

The lip reader said J-Lo had asked her beau if her low cut top was “showing too much,” prompting Ben to respond that it was fine.

While posing for some more photos, Ben appeared to whisper to his wife: “Don’t worry, babe.”

It comes just months after a seemingly tense video of J-Lo and Ben from the 2023 Grammy Awards went viral.

As host Trevor Noah chatted beside them, J-Lo appeared to snap at her beau in a tense moment, before awkwardly looking back at the camera.

According to a lip reader commissioned by DailyMail.com, the singer said to her beau: “Stop. Look more friendly. Look motivated.”

Ben then replied: “I might.”

Bennifer rekindled their romance in 2021, 17 years after they called off their first engagement, and they got married in July last year.

Lip reader reveals what was said during the tense exchange between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that was caught on camera during The Grammys. pic.twitter.com/iWwOGQvMgd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 7, 2023