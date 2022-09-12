Here’s what is inside the Emmys 2022 gift bags

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place tonight (September 12).

Celebrity attendees will go home with an incredible gift bag on the night, which includes stunning jewellery, high-end skincare products, luxury trips, and more.

The gift bag is so large and filled with so many gifts that it’s packed in a Ricardo Beverly Hills suitcase.

Some attendees will also be invited to attend the Emmys Giving Suite backstage of the Microsoft Theatre.

There, they can buy high-ticket items such as luxury resort vacations, with profits going to the Television Academy Foundation.

Check out what’s included in this year’s gift bag, according to E! News, below:

Three night stay at the Four Seasons Nevis

Three night stay at the Museum Hotel in Cappadocia, Turkey

Three night stay at the River View Ranch in Montana

An 18k gold necklace from Erin Flynn Jewelry

Faux fur coat from Spirit Hoods

Thera Cane MAX Trigger Point Massager

Manuka Honey from Comvita

Hasbro Personalized Action Figure

Products from Crane Stationery

The Lifetime Lineup game

The Golden Girls Cookbook: Cheesecakes and Cocktails

Nu Skin cleansing device

5 Circle’s Bright & Early exfoliating cleanser

Nutrafol hair growth supplement

Huriia Hands-Free Wearable Umbrella Holder

So Beer

Aveeno skincare product

Mude functional sparkling drinks

Crystal Hills Organics’ bath salts

Dr. Monkey’s Ridiculously Good Caramel

Book by Mark Bryan & Company LLC

Vahdam India Nourishing Herbal Tea Infusions

Find out everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmy Awards here.