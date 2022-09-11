Everything you need to know about the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Monday, September 12.
The 2022 awards show, which celebrates the best in television, will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Award-winning actor, comedian and producer Kenan Thompson, best known for his work on Saturday Night Live, will host the ceremony.
That’s right!! I’m hosting the #EMMYs LIVE September 12 8/7c on @NBC and @PeacockTV! pic.twitter.com/whAuXCsaj0
— Kenan Thompson (@kenanthompson) September 9, 2022
The show will kick off at about 1am GMT on 13th September 2022, coming to an end approximately three hours later at 4am.
HBO’s Succession topped the nominations list with 25, followed by Ted Lasso and The White Lotus at 20 each.
Take a look at the nominees in the key categories:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Better Call Saul (AMC)
- Euphoria (HBO)
- Ozark (Netflix)
- Severance (Apple TV+)
- Squid Game (Netflix)
- Stranger Things (Netflix)
- Succession (HBO)
- Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- CurbYourEnthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Dopesick (Hulu)
- The Dropout (Hulu)
- Inventing Anna (Netflix)
- Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
- The White Lotus (HBO)
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Competition Program
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Girls
- Nailed It!
- Ru Paul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice (US)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Colin Firth (The Staircase)
- Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
- Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage)
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
- HimeshJPatel (Station Eleven)
- Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Toni Collette (The Staircase)
- Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
- Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
- Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
- Margaret Qualley (Maid)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Nicholas Hoult (TheGreat)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- JasonSudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- IssaRae (Insecure)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)