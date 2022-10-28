Here’s how much it cost Elon Musk to buy Twitter

Elon Musk finally purchased Twitter on Thursday.

The Tesla CEO, who is the wealthiest person in the world, reached an agreement to acquire the social media platform back in April.

However, back in July it was reported that Twitter had opted to sue the business mogul after he had pulled out of the multi-billion-dollar takeover.

Elon tweeted on Friday morning (GMT +1): “the bird is freed,” and changed his bio to read “Chief Twit”, signifying his purchase of Twitter.

CNN reported that following the business mogul’s $44 billion takeover of the social media platform, three of its top executives – including CEO Parag Agrawal, had been let go.

Sources told The Washington Post that the other two executives who were reportedly fired were Twitter’s head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde and CFO Ned Segal.

They reported Twitter’s general counsel Sean Edgett was also let go.

The sale comes just weeks after Elon reportedly sent a letter to twitter, proposing his purchase of the platform at the original price he agreed to pay for the company back in April: $44 billion at $54.20 per share.

According to The Guardian, trading on Twitter’s stock was halted the day after the letter had been sent, as reports of the proposed deal increased the company’s share price by nearly 13%.

Elon allegedly told potential investors that as owner, he planned to get rid of nearly 75% of the company’s 7,500 works, per documents obtained by The Washington Post.

On Thursday, he claimed he did not buy Twitter to add more money to his immense fortune, but “to try to help humanity, whom I love”.