Celebrities react to Elon Musk buying Twitter

Elon Musk has reached an agreement to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, according to an announcement by the social media company on Monday.

The Tesla CEO, who is the wealthiest person in the world, has previously said that he wanted to buy Twitter because he thinks it needs to be transformed as a private company in order to build trust with users and better serve the “societal imperative” of free speech.

Over the past few weeks, Elon shared a number of proposed changes he has for the company, including relaxing content restrictions — such as the rules that suspended former US President Donald Trump’s account — and removing fake/automated accounts.

According to CNBC, Elon said in a statement to the press: “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

“I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots, and authenticating all humans.”

“Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Following the news of the deal, a number of musicians have took to Twitter to share their thoughts:

Will we now get the edit tweet option? — kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) April 25, 2022

Welp. What now — Questo (@questlove) April 25, 2022

It would kinda dope if Musk bought Twitter and just shut it off…. Lol — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 25, 2022

Ignore the drama, pay attention to this instead https://t.co/eoi2tGkYeP — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) April 25, 2022