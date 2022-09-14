Hailey and Justin Bieber mark four years of marriage with sweet posts

Hailey and Justin Bieber are celebrating a milestone in their marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in September 2018, took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark their fourth wedding anniversary.

Alongside a series of sweet snaps, Hailey wrote: “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you. 🤍🥂”

Kim Kardashian commented on Hailey’s post: “I love you guys,” while her sister Khloe penned: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Justin shared a black-and-white photo of him and his model wife with their dog, and wrote: “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber.”

“Thanks for making me better in every way,” the Canadian singer added.

Justin and Hailey secretly wed at a New York City courthouse in September 2018, just two months after the Canadian musician proposed to Hailey in the Bahamas.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows in front of family and friends at their star-studded second wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

Earlier this year, Hailey revealed she’s not in a rush to start a family with her husband Justin.

Speaking to WSJ Magazine, the 25-year-old said: “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try.” “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take.” “Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.” The model, who recently launched her own skincare brand called Rhode, continued: “There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married…” “Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business?” “I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”