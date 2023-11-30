Gwyneth Paltrow holds hands with ex-husband Chris Martin’s girlfriend Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared a snap of her holding hands with her ex-husband Chris Martin’s girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

The actress and the Coldplay frontman were married from 2003 until they “consciously uncoupled” in 2014.

Chris has since been dating actress Dakota Johnson since 2017.

On Wednesday, the Goop founder took part in an Instagram Q&A on her social media, where one fan asked her to share a picture of her alongside Dakota.

The Shakespeare In Love actress then shared a snap of her and the 34-year-old holding hands while standing outdoors.

Both smiled for the camera.

Gwyneth has opened up about her relationship with her ex-husband’s girlfriend before, and admitted that the pair are “really good friends.”

Back in October, the mother-of-two shared what her relationship was like with the Fifty Shades of Grey actress and informed her Instagram followers: “We’re actually very good friends she said.”

“I love her so much.”

“She’s an adorable, wonderful person,” concluded the actress.

Chris and Gwyneth share two children – Moses, 15, and Apple, 17.

Gwyneth married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.