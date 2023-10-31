Gilmore Girls’ Milo Ventimiglia marries girlfriend Jarah Mariano

Milo Ventimiglia secretly married his girlfriend Jarah Mariano earlier this year.

The 46-year-old is best known for his roles as Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls and as Jack Pearson in This Is Us.

According to Us Weekly, the couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Milo Ventimiglia is officially off the market after secretly marrying Jarah Mariano, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm. https://t.co/cUVYjqZT4N — Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 30, 2023

Milo donned a white, linen button-down and light-coloured trousers, while Jarah wore a white, backless dress.

The couple were first romantically linked last year, but never confirmed their romance.

In 2017, the Gilmore Girls actor admitted that playing Jack in This Is Us made him think more about his future.

He previously told the outlet: “It doesn’t make me want to have a family any more than I think I’m built to want a strong family unit. It will happen when it happens. I’m not out seeking it. It’s just kind of, I’m present in the space in my life that when it presents itself and it’s right, I’m sure it will work out.”