Gigi Hadid reveals how she really feels about Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce

Gigi Hadid has revealed how she really feels about Taylor Swift’s relationship with NFL player, Travis Kelce.

The couple have continued to dominate headlines ever since they were first romantically linked in September, with fans obsessing over their whirlwind romance.

The 28-year-old model has now shut down claims that she “doesn’t support” her friend’s relationship with the sports star.

The supermodel commented under a picture of an article on Perez Hilton’s Instagram account that claimed Gigi “didn’t agree” with the new relationship.

Gigi wrote: “I’m a couple days late to this tag.. but didn’t the press try this last week with Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period. ❤️‍🔥”

The claims that Gigi had concerns about Taylor and Travis’ relationship seem to have stemmed from a source who spoke to US Weekly and said: “One of the reasons Gigi hasn’t attended any of Travis’ games is because she doesn’t agree with the way Taylor has been acting with [him]… She feels like Taylor is doing too much, too soon.”

Gigi Hadid responds to reports that friends of Taylor Swift, like her and Selena Gomez, are concerned about Travis Kelce romance: “Didn’t the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be.. we are all over the moon for our girl. Period.” pic.twitter.com/f1IR24crV2 — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 14, 2023

This comes after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared their first public kiss – sending fans into a spiral.

In a sweet video shared by a fan Travis, who had just watched the concert alongside Taylor’s dad, is seen waiting for the singer backstage at Estadio Monumental.

Taylor is seen waving to adoring fans as she walked off stage.

The singer then sees her beau and sweetly runs into his arms to give him in a hug and a kiss – much to the delight of the crowd.