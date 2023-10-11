Gigi Hadid condemns Hamas attacks on Israel in statement on deadly conflict

Gigi Hadid has issued a statement regarding the attacks carried out by Hamas terrorists in Israel over the past few days.

The massacre of hundreds of civilians has led to celebrities like Gigi speaking out over the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The supermodel, whose father is Palestinian, said while she has “hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person.”

Gigi, a longtime advocate for the “Free Palestine” movement alongside her sister Bella Hadid, wrote: “My thoughts are with all those affected by this unjustifiable tragedy, and every day that innocent lives are taken by this conflict – too many of which are children.”

“I have deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation; it’s a responsibility I hold daily.

“I also feel a responsibility to my Jewish friends to make it clear, as I have before: While I have hopes and dreams for Palestinians, none of them include the harm of a Jewish person,” she continued.

“The terrorizing of innocent people is not in alignment with and does not do any good for the ‘Free Palestine movement.”

“The idea that it does has fueled a painful, decades-long cycle of back-and-forth retaliation (which no innocent civilian, Palestinian or Israeli, deserves to be a casualty of) and helps perpetuate the false idea that being pro-Palestine = antisemitic,” she added.

Concluding her statement, Gigi wrote: “If you are hurting, as I share my condolences today with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish, I’m sending you my love and strength, whoever and wherever you are.

“There are a lot of complex, personal, and valid feelings, but every human deserves basic rights, treatment, and security, no matter their nationality, religion, ethnicity, or where they were born.”

The 28-year-old said she knows her words will not be enough to heal the deep wounds of “so many”, but said she’s praying “for the safety of innocent lives always”.

Gigi’s sister Bella, 27, has yet to comment on the recent terrorist attacks.

She has previously been vocal on her Instagram over the treatment of Palestine in recent years.

Gigi and Bella’s father Mohamed Anwar Hadid, a well-known real-estate developer, hails from Palestine, but had to flee his homeland due to the 1947–1949 Palestine War.