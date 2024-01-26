Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper finally confirm their romance after months of speculation

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have finally confirmed their romance, after months of speculation.

In photos obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the couple were papped holding hands while out on a stroll in London.

A source told the outlet: “Gigi and Bradley are going strong and have the best time together.”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are “going strong and have the best time together.” A source tell ET, “The couple gets along really well and bond over being parents of younger children. They respect each other for working extremely hard and pouring everything they have into their… pic.twitter.com/9cKaf7cr9A — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 26, 2024

“The couple gets along really well and bond over being parents of younger children.

“They respect each other for working extremely hard and pouring everything they have into their work while remaining humble.”

Bradley, 48, shares his 6-year-old daughter Lea with his ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

The former couple split in 2019 after four years together.

Meanwhile, Gigi shares her 3-year-old daughter Khai with her ex Zayn Malik.

The couple dated on-and-off for six years between 2015 and 2021.

The romance between Gigi, 28, and Bradley, who is twenty years her senior, was first reported in early October.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple had “known each other for a while” and had been “hanging out casually” before they debuted their relationship.

The pair made headlines when they were first spotted on a dinner date together in NYC.

Before her rumoured romance with Bradley, Gigi was previously linked to Oscar nominated actor, Leonardo Di Caprio.