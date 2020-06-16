George Floyd’s daughter Gianna thanks Kanye West for paying for her college education

This is so sweet

George Floyd’s daughter Gianna has thanked Kanye West for paying for her college education.

After her father died in police custody last month, the rapper created a 529 college savings program to cover Gianna’s entire tuition.

In a post on her Instagram account last night, the six-year-old thanked Kanye for his kind gesture.

Gianna shared an image that read, “Thank you Kanye West for securing my college education.”

She captioned the post: “Thank You Kanye, Because of You I Will have a college Education… Mommy and I are so thankful for you and your family.”

Gianna also tagged Kanye’s famous wife Kim Kardashian, and added the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd hashtag.

Kanye started a college fund for Gianna earlier this month, and it’s understood he also donated $2 million to organizations supporting the defense of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot while on a jog in February, and Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by police in her home back in March.

Gianna’s father George Floyd died in hospital last month, after he was pinned to the ground by police officer Derek Chauvin while being arrested for allegedly using a fake $20 note in a shop.

A video of the harrowing incident went viral on social media, sparking mass protests across the US.

Derek Chauvin has since been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers at the scene have also been charged.