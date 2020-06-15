Ed Westwick FINALLY reveals his big ‘XOXO’ news

Many believed Gossip Girl was set for a reunion

Ed Westwick has finally announced his big news, after teasing fans on social media.

The Gossip Girl star had shared a black photo with the letters “XOXO” in pink – the infamous sign off of every Gossip Girl blast.

While fans all over the world hoped that the actor would be announcing a cast reunion, he actually was using the news to put the spotlight on the black lives matter movement.

The actor revealed he has designed a new “XOXO” mask range, with proceeds going to charity Kick It Out; an organisation which tackles racism and discrimination in the football industry.

“I think we could all agree the world could use some hugs and kisses right now,” he captioned the post.

“Help me raise money for @kickitout to combat racism & discrimination for everyone who plays, watches or works in football by shopping my collection with @represent. Let’s all work together to make a difference! Link in bio xoxo.”

Some fans were not too happy with the news, as they had been expecting to hear of a Gossip Girl reunion.

“This better not be the f***ing announcement,” one fan wrote.

To which Ed replied: “Sorry to hear you are disappointed! In any event, I hope you can take the time to check out the awesome organization @kickitout and see why it’s important we raise awareness for their cause.”

You can buy the XOXO masks right HERE.

