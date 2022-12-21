General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy dies aged 55

General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy has died aged 55.

Octavia Spencer announced the death of her close friend via Instagram on Tuesday.

The actress wrote: “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Octavia Spencer (@octaviaspencer)



“The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Octavia continued.

“My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!”

Executive producer of General Hospital Frank Valentini released a statement to PEOPLE following Sonya’s death, which read: “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend.”

“The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonya Eddy (@sonyaeddy)

“On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans,” Frank continued. “She will be very missed.”

Sonya is best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson in General Hospital – a role which saw her appear in 543 episodes.

The actress got her first big break in 1995 when she landed a role on The Drew Carey Show.