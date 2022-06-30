Former NBA player slammed after making misogynistic comments about Kendall Jenner’s dating history

Former NBA player Andrew Bogut is being slammed for making misogynistic comments about Kendall Jenner’s dating history.

Last week, the 37-year-old tweeted: “With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home. Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??”

”Solid talent, versatile. ?? marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion. Doctors will need to do medical as body has been banged up.”

After receiving major backlash, Andrew issued a “fake” apology to the model earlier this week.

He tweeted: “I would like to formally apologise for this tweet,. My scout take forgot to include the elite level of rebounding. I will do better in the future.”

Andrew seemed to be referencing Kendall’s recent breakup from NBA star Devin Booker and the notion that she solely dates basketball players.

Fans of Jenner wasted no time to slam Andrew for his comment and “apology”.

One user wrote: “Disgusting human being – although with comments like that I think calling you a human being is way off the mark – nobody deserves to be talked about in that way – you should be ashamed of yourself.”

And another penned: “What the hell is wrong with you?”

Kendall and Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker reportedly called it quits earlier this month, after two years together.

They have since sparked rumours they have rekindled their romance, after they were spotted together at Soho House Malibu over the weekend.

Fans even noticed the two liking each other’s Instagram posts.

While Kendall hasn’t responded to Andrew’s remarks, she slammed the idea that she “only dates basketball players” while on the ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ reunion in June 2021.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” the 26-year-old said.

“I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan. So, that just kind of has happened.”

Prior to her relationship with Devin, Kendall dated Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons on-off from 2018 until 2019.