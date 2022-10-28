Finneas ‘lucky to be alive’ after suffering serious injuries in electric bike accident

Finneas was rushed for emergency surgery after suffering serious injuries in an electric bike accident last week.

The musician, who is the longtime collaborator of his sister Billish Eilish, shared the news on Instagram alongside a photo of his hospital X-ray.

He wrote: “Last Friday, I had the pleasure of crashing my electric bike, flying over the handlebars and absolutely demolishing my collarbone as well as sustaining a radial head fracture to my right elbow.”

“The severity of the displacement of my collarbone meant I required surgery which I am now on the other side of and I’m feeling great!”

The 25-year-old, whose full name is Finneas O’Connell, went on to thank his doctors, family and “most of all” his girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, “for dropping everything to take care of me the second this happened.”

“I’m told with hard work, I’ll be able to play Billie’s forum shows come December which I am so grateful for,” he continued.

“As foolish as I felt after the fall, my prevailing emotion is gratitude. You see, I was not wearing a helmet. Lesson forever learned.”

“I feel so lucky to still be here. Take care of yourselves, thank your bodies for all that they do for you. See you all again soon ♥️.”

Finneas isn’t the only celebrity who has suffered serious injuries after falling off their electric bike.

Simon Cowell was almost paralysed when he broke his back falling off his electric bike in August 2020.

The 62-year-old required a six hour operation on his back, and was in recovery for months.

Taking to Twitter at the time, the X Factor boss wrote: “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time.”

“I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone Simon.”

Less than two years later, Simon suffered another tumble off his e-bike.

Back in February, The Sun reported that the music mogul was “lucky to be alive” after flying over the handlebars of his bike and landing in the middle over the road.

The 62-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, was left with a broken arm and blood pouring down his face.

Speaking out about the incident for the first time, Simon told the MailOnline: “I’m OK. I’m feeling much better thank you. It happened just round the corner.”

“I’m a bit of a nutter. I’ll definitely wear a helmet next time,” he added.