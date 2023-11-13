Fans are CONVINCED THIS Love Island Games contestant is secretly expecting their first child

Fans are convinced Johnny Middlebrooks is secretly expecting his first child.

A clip posted on social media shows a man and his unnamed ex at a gender reveal for their unborn child.

The anonymous couple are expecting a baby girl.

Despite the fact that the man’s face is never shown in the clip, fans are convinced it’s Johnny.

One TikTok user penned: “So who was going to tell me that Johnny from love island games is having a whole baby?”

Another wrote: “It’s definitely Johnny, but I have the feeling that he’s not in a relationship with her currently.”

Meanwhile, a third said: “Notice how he didn’t kiss her or show any affection to the mom other than a side hug? It’s giving, oops I got this lady pregnant that I might’ve been dating at one point in life.”

Goss.ie has reached out to Johnny’s rep for comment.

Johnny found fame on the second season of Love Island USA.

The reality star stole Cely Vasquez from his fellow Islander Tre Forte on day two.

The former couple went on to be crowned runners-up, but announced their split in January 2021.

Although his ex Cely was in the Love Island Games villa with him, Johnny set his sights on Love Island UK contestant Liberty Poole.