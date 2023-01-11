Everyone is saying the same thing about Austin Butler after the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Elvis star picked up the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on Tuesday night.

In his acceptance speech, the 31-year-old said: “Oh man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes. Brad [Pitt], I love you. Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the ‘Pulp Fiction’ script when I was 12. I cannot believe I’m here right now.”

Congratulations to our Golden Globe winner for Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama, @austinbutler! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/3J0s10IeXs — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Austin went on to thank Elvis Presley’s wife and daughter, who attended the awards show with him.

He said: “The Presley family, thank you guys for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever.”

The actor also thanked his own family, including his late “mama” – who sadly died in 2014 after a battle with cancer.

Following his speech, fans took to Twitter to point out how Austin is still speaking with his Elvis-inspired Memphis drawl.

One viewer tweeted: “austin butler still talking in that god damn Elvis voice…”

Another wrote: “Have we checked on the hypnotist that’s holding Austin Butler in a perpetual Elvis voice trance?”

A third penned: “it would’ve been hilarious if austin butler switched off the elvis voice mid-acceptance speech for the award.”

Austin Butler has one more chance to shut the Elvis voice off I swear to god #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DP0p8bmIJi — Gianni Raisins 🎄 (@BGaytion) January 11, 2023

austin butler still talking in that god damn Elvis voice…

pic.twitter.com/RAYHOZkDXc — kevy (@bloominonionbby) January 11, 2023

it would’ve been hilarious if austin butler switched off the elvis voice mid-acceptance speech for the award — ceo of kory (@korysverse) January 11, 2023

I know #AustinButler keeps putting on that Elvis voice … it’s kinda cute and ridiculous at the same time .. in years to come he will look back and be so cringed out .., so for now let’s just enjoy it 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/y1MylHS41D — MAX (@ThisIsMax) January 11, 2023

Why is Austin Butler still doing the Elvis voice #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Uu0b16Trst — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) January 11, 2023

i feel like austin butler is physically incapable of turning the elvis voice off now. like when ur little and u make silly faces and ur parents are like “if u keep making that face it’s gonna get stuck like that” — vandana (@vandanaiscool) January 11, 2023

that’s not austin butler’s real voice he doesn’t talk like that he thinks he’s elvis SILENCE!!!!!!!! can’t take much more let him do whatever he wants idgaf pic.twitter.com/qwGGnwmmvY — zoe (@zobamna) January 11, 2023

Have we checked on the hypnotist that’s holding Austin Butler in a perpetual Elvis voice trance? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rcD4caT30w — Radhika H. ☃️ (@radicalxrad) January 11, 2023

Austin Butler’s manager & agent:

plz don’t use the Elvis voice during ur acceptance speech Austin Butler: pic.twitter.com/5IGNCt8zrQ — Taylor The Creator (@TaylorRieger) January 11, 2023

have never committed to anything the way austin butler has committed to the elvis voice — zoë ✨🌙 (@zoenone0none) January 11, 2023

Speaking backstage at the awards show, Austin was asked about why he still speaks like the King of Rock and Roll.

He said: “I don’t think I sound like him still but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.”

“I had three years where that was my only focus, so I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.”

Austin Butler responds to those that say they still hear traces of Elvis' accent in his speaking voice: “I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.” pic.twitter.com/qj3jCDzktS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023