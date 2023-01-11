Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing about Austin Butler after the 2023 Golden Globes

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Everyone is saying the same thing about Austin Butler after the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Elvis star picked up the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama on Tuesday night.

In his acceptance speech, the 31-year-old said: “Oh man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes. Brad [Pitt], I love you. Quentin [Tarantino], I printed out the ‘Pulp Fiction’ script when I was 12. I cannot believe I’m here right now.”

Austin went on to thank Elvis Presley’s wife and daughter, who attended the awards show with him.

He said: “The Presley family, thank you guys for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever.”

The actor also thanked his own family, including his late “mama” – who sadly died in 2014 after a battle with cancer.

Austin as Elvis

Following his speech, fans took to Twitter to point out how Austin is still speaking with his Elvis-inspired Memphis drawl.

One viewer tweeted: “austin butler still talking in that god damn Elvis voice…”

Another wrote: “Have we checked on the hypnotist that’s holding Austin Butler in a perpetual Elvis voice trance?”

A third penned: “it would’ve been hilarious if austin butler switched off the elvis voice mid-acceptance speech for the award.”

Speaking backstage at the awards show, Austin was asked about why he still speaks like the King of Rock and Roll.

He said: “I don’t think I sound like him still but I guess I must because I hear it a lot.”

“I had three years where that was my only focus, so I’m sure there’s pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.”

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us