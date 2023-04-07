Emily Ratajkowski reveals her relationship status – after Harry Styles kiss

Emily Ratajkowski has revealed her relationship status, after kissing Harry Styles.

The former One Direction star and the model sent fans into a frenzy last month, after they were spotted sharing a steamy kiss in Tokyo.

According to The Sun, the pair have been getting to know each other “for some time now”, and no longer want to hide their relationship.

Emily also alluded that she and Harry had been dating for two months, during her appearance on a podcast – which was filmed on March 9.

However, Emily has since claimed she’s “still not thinking” about men.

The model told the Los Angeles Times: “There’s a million insane, inaccurate things about my relationships [that are said].”

“I’m definitely still not thinking about guys. Although, yeah. You know, sometimes things just happen.”

Emily has been enjoying her single life since she split from Sebastian Bear-McClard, whom she shares a son named Sylvester with.

The model filed for divorce from her husband last September, after four years of marriage.

The former couple are continuing to co-parent their two-year-old son Sylvester.

Since her split from Sebastian, Emily has been spotted on dates with DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and Eric André.

Harry has been single since his split from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of last year.

A photo of Emily and Olivia attending Harry’s concert in Paris last summer has gone viral amid Emily and Harry’s new romance.

A source previously told Page Six that Emily is “begging for her forgiveness” after kissing her ex.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)