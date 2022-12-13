Emily Blunt clarifies comment about Tom Cruise after ‘ludicrous’ reaction

Emily Blunt has clarified a recent comment she made about Tom Cruise, after a “ludicrous” reaction.

The actress recently revealed that her Edge of Tomorrow co-star told her to “stop being such a p***y” while on the set of the film in 2014.

The 39-year-old has since revealed her story was “taken literally and absurdly out of context” by listeners, and insisted she found the situation comical.

She told E! News: “It’s ludicrous that it’s being spun as something that offended me. It didn’t. I shared the story as lightheartedly as it was meant by Tom.”

“I absolutely adore Tom, he’s a dear friend and he was a total gem to me. It was said as a joke to make me laugh, which it did in a big way. And it’s still something we laugh about to this day.”

Emily told the story on the Shameless podcast earlier this week, explaining that she and Tom had to wear “enormous” suits for the film Edge of Tomorrow.

She said: “The first time I put it on I just started to cry in front of Tom and he didn’t know what to do.”

“I was like, ‘Tom, I’m not sure how I’m going to get through this shoot,’ and just started to cry,” the Devil Wears Prada star continued. “I was like, ‘I’m feeling a bit panicky about the whole shoot,’ and he stared at me for a long time, not knowing what to do, and he goes, ‘Come on, stop being such a p***y, OK?'” “I did laugh, and then we got through it.”