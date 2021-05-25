Home LA Showbiz Elliot Page shares first shirtless snap since undergoing top surgery

Elliot Page shares first shirtless snap since undergoing top surgery

The actor came out as trans in December

By
Grace Flannery
-
Elliot Page has proudly shared his first shirtless snap since undergoing top surgery.

The actor, formerly known as Ellen, came out as transgender in a lengthy statement shared on social media in December.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Oscar nominee proudly posed in a pair of swim trunks, as he showed off the results of his top surgery.

He captioned the snap: “Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful.”

A host of famous faces reacted to Elliot’s post in the comment section, including Miley Cyrus who wrote: “Hot ❤️”

Actress Nina Dobrev also commented: “And most of all happy ♥️ You look amazing.”

Elliot announced he had undergone top surgery back in March.

During an interview with Time magazine, the 34-year-old said: “It has completely transformed my life.”

“I’m really excited to act, now that I’m fully who I am, in this body. No matter the challenges and difficult moments of this, nothing amounts to getting to feel how I feel now.”

