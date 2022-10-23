Ellen star Sophia Grace announces she’s expecting her first child

Social media sensation Sophia Grace has announced she’s expecting her first child.

The singer, who shot to fame after appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show back in 2011 when she was just five, shared the news in a YouTube video on Saturday.

The now 19-year-old said in the video: “I am here to tell you guys that I am pregnant. So, I am 21 weeks today.”

“I’m sure a lot of you are going to be very shocked because it probably was unexpected but I was very shocked when I first found out,” the mum-to-be added.

Sophia, who confirmed in December that she had a boyfriend of two years, teased that she’ll reveal the baby’s sex in an upcoming video.

The Ellen star is best known for her viral performance of Nicki Minaj’s Super Bass with her cousin Rosie McClelland on the popular talk show back in 2011. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosie McClelland (@rosiergm)