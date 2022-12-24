Ellen DeGeneres holds back tears as she pays tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in emotional video

Ellen DeGeneres held back tears as she paid tribute to Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss in an emotional video.

The 40-year-old was found dead in a motel room in Los Angeles on December 13.

The dancer is survived by his wife of nine years Allison Holker and their three children – Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

In a video posted on social media, Ellen appeared visibly emotional as she said: “Hey, everybody. I just wanted to say the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone.”

“Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it, and we’ll never make sense of it.”

“The holidays are hard, I think, anyway. But to honour tWitch, I think the best thing that we can do is to laugh and hug each other, plays games and dance and sing.”

“That’s the way we honour him, is we do the things that he loved to do which is dancing. He loved music, he loved games, so we do that.”

“And I know it seems hard, it seems impossible – but that’s how we honour him,” Ellen continued.

“And hug each other, and tell each other that we love each other, and let people know we’re there for them, and check in on people.”

“So, happy holidays everybody. I know it’s not a happy holiday.”

“But he was pure light, as everybody in the comments said. If you knew him, you knew that. If you didn’t know him, you saw it. Let’s honour him and think about him, and send love to one another.”

tWitch’s wife Allison Holker Boss confirmed his death in a heartbreaking statement to PEOPLE on December 14, which read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.