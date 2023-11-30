Ed Helms chimes in on those Hangover 4 rumours – after Bradley Cooper admitted he’d sign on for another film

Ed Helms has chimed in on those Hangover 4 films – after co-star Bradley Cooper admitted that he would sign on for another film.

The actor starred opposite Bradley, Zach Galifianakis, Justin Bartha, Ken Jeong and Jeffrey Tambor in the 2009 film, which was followed by two sequels.

Ed has now spoken to PEOPLE magazine about the future of the iconic comedy film franchise.

When asked by the publication, if there was a possibility audiences could see the foursome reunite for a fourth film, the 49-year-old said: “Of course.”

“I mean, Bradley [Cooper], Zach [Galifianakis], [director] Todd [Philips] — these are some of my favorite people on the planet, so I would do anything with them. Oh my God, I would do anything with those guys,” the actor added.

This comes after Bradley admitted he’d film another instalment to The Hangover franchise “in an instant”.

During an episode of The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast, Bradley spoke to host David Remnick about his recent film credits – A Star Is Born and Maestro.

The host then asked: “Are you done with fun? In other words, if another kinda fun comic role came along, it was three months of your life, it’s not ‘Hangover 5’ but something of a similar spirit.”

Bradley replied: “Well, I would do ‘Hangover 5’. It would be ‘Hangover 4’ first, but yeah.”

“You would do that in a flash? Not just to pay the bills,” David replied, and the actor confessed: “I would probably do ‘Hangover 4’ in an instant.”

“Just because I love Todd [Phillips], I love Zach [Galifianakis], I love Ed [Helms] so much, I probably would.”

Sadly, he isn’t so confident the film’s director Todd Phillips would be on board, as he added: “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that…”

The original film was hugely popular when it was released in 2009, generating over $469M at the worldwide box office.

It was followed by The Hangover Part II in 2011, and The Hangover Part III in 2013.