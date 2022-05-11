Dua Lipa opens up about the ‘next chapter’ of her life after splitting from Anwar Hadid

Dua Lipa has opened up about the “next chapter” of her life after splitting from Anwar Hadid.

The singer, 26, and her model beau, 22, called it quits last years after two years of dating.

In her cover story for Vogue Magazine, Dua said she is now focusing on herself and learning to be ok on her own.

She said: “The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone.”

The Levitating singer recently took herself out on a date to New York’s Cosme and wrote about it for her Service95 newsletter.

She wrote: “Some people on the internet were like, ‘Oh, Dua went out for dinner on her own, blah blah, I do this all the time.’ And I think that’s amazing if you do it all the time. You must be so confident. But it was a big step for me.”

“I was nervous—like, what am I gonna do? I don’t want to be on my phone.”

Dua said her next planned solo date will be to go to the movies, explaining: “I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?”

The songstress said she doesn’t want to be seen as a “sad woman out on her own without a man”, adding: “F**k that.”